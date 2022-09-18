New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

