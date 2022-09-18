Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 109 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

