Newton One Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

