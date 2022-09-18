NFT STARS Price Tops $0.11 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT STARS has a market capitalization of $218,948.23 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00110854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00852016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

