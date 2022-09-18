NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.
NICE Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $200.04 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.