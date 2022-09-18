NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $200.04 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.