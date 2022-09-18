NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

NKE stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

