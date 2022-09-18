Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $467,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 409,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noodles & Company Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 174,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 245.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.