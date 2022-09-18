Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $233.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.82 and its 200-day moving average is $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

