Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.35. 6,417,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

