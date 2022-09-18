Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.