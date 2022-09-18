Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $609,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.