Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 961 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.10. 5,107,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

