Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

