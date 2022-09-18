Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI opened at C$41.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.53. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$36.83 and a 1 year high of C$180.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

