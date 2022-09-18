Objective Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $238.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

