Objective Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

