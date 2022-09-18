Objective Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $107.10.

