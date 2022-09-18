Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

