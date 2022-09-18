OpenDAO Achieves Market Cap of $25.14 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $1.78 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,818.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077108 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

