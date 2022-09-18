Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

