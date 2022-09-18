Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 106,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

