Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Given New GBX 720 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

ONTTF stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

