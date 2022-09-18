Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 4.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,155,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,812,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 3.89.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.