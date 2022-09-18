Panda DAO (PANDA) Reaches One Day Volume of $126,871.00

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Panda DAO has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Panda DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Panda DAO has a market cap of $2.44 million and $126,871.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Panda DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PandaDAO seeks to reduce the control centralized organizations have over information, and instead put personal data into the hands of the people. Its aim is to produce tools for DAOs, allowing more individuals to work full-time for this type of organization. PandaDAO is developing new decentralized data systems and liberating internet products and human resources from Web2. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

