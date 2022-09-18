Paradiem LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 2,743,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $173.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

