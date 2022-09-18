Paradiem LLC Purchases 4,061 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,126. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $434,393 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

