Paradiem LLC Sells 19,787 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradiem LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. 10,339,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,774. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

