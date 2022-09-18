Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust accounts for 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $120,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. 124,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,229. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

