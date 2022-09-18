PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $123.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $282.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.