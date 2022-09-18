PEAKDEFI Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $80,565.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

