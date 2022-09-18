PERI Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $532,049.00 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $735,183.66 and $532,049.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official website is www.pynths.com. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PERI Finance is a decentralized cross-chain synthetic issuance and derivative exchange protocol designed to provide unlimited liquidity on Polkadot network. It gives an opportunity to access a wide range of both traditional financial and crypto assets in the form of leveraged and none-leveraged synthetic products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

