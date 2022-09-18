Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.86. 4,452,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average of $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

