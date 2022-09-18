Peterson Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its 200 day moving average is $244.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

