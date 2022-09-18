Peterson Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

SBUX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. 11,987,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

