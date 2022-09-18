Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.69 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 31,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,642,000 after buying an additional 653,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Stock Down 11.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of WRK traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,768. WestRock has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

