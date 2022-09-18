Peterson Wealth Services Has $481,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

