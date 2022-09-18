Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 1,561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016,124 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.

