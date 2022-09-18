Peterson Wealth Services Sells 887 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 189,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VUG traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

