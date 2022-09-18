Peterson Wealth Services Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJR traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $93.96. 4,861,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

