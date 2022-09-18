PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 173,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,641. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

