Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

