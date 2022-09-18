Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also

