Piper Sandler Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $358.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.22. Adobe has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

