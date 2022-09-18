Piper Sandler Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $358.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.
ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.22. Adobe has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
