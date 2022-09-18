Planning Center Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $49.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $55.23.

