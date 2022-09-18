Planning Center Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,037,327 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,037,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,419,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 19.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,262. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

