Planning Center Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Planning Center Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $243.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

