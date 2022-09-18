Polylastic Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Polylastic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polylastic has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Polylastic has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $159,096.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polylastic launched on April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polylastic is polylastic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polylastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polylastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

