PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 3.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 14,170.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

