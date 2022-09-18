Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

