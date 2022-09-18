Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 116,947 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 153,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,739. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

